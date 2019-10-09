India takes first delivery in controversial French jet deal

PARIS: India received on Tuesday the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets ordered from France in 2016 in a multi-billion-dollar deal that Paris hopes will unlock more sales despite being tainted by suspicion of corruption. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined his French counterpart Florence Parly for a ceremony at the Dassault Aviation factory in Merignac, near the southwestern city of Bordeaux, on the Indian Air Force’s birthday.

Standing next to the plane, decorated in the colours of the Indian flag, Singh hailed an “historic and landmark day for the Indian armed forces,” noting the Rafale “will add to the strength of our air force.”

India is seeking to renew its ageing fleet of Jaguar, Mirage 2000, Sukhoi 30, and Mig 21 and 27 jets. It signed a deal in 2016 to buy 36 Rafales from France, but delivery has been held up by corruption allegations levelled by the opposition Congress party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Congress of undermining the country’s security, saying the Kashmir skirmishes would have ended “better” for India if it had had the Rafales.