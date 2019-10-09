close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

Role in Kashmir Committee: Gandapur sends legal notice to JUI-F chief

Top Story

I
INP
October 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has sent a legal notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his role as Kashmir Committee chairman in previous tenure.

As per details, the notice was sent via Pakistan Post’s urgent mail service which was expected to reach the Maulana’s seminary address within 24 hours. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader has advised the JUI-F chief to timely prepare his response on the notice as no excuse would be accommodated regarding the delay of notice’s delivery. The moments of dispatching the notice were recorded on camera and the time of notice’s receiving would also be captured, he said.

