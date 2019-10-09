‘Punjab to follow KPK model for billion tree drive’

MULTAN:Chief Conservative of Forest Department, Syed Ajmal Raheem said Punjab would adopt KPK model of billion tree campaign to meet the shortage of trees in the province.

Speaking at the forest department office here on Tuesday, he informed that over 30 million saplings would be ready to plant by next spring season. He stated that 10.23 million trees would be planted during current year, adding the campaign had already been launched in Punjab.

Sharing details of the plantation, the chief conservative said they would grow trees on the banks of the rivers first followed by banks of the canals. The trees on the banks would be watered through the rivers, he said and added that widening of roads and canals had hurt forests for which trees would be planted on both sides of the roads.