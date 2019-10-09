India won’t be allowed to bury Kashmir under Simla Accord: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said in categorical terms that India would not be allowed to bury Kashmir issue under the garb of Simla Accord.

He emphasized, "the UN Security Council under chapter VI of its charter should immediately intervene, and besides cessation of bloodshed and massacre in Kashmir, find a lasting and durable solution to the Kashmir issue".

Addressing a seminar on Kashmir organized by the National Defence University here, he made it clear that Simla Accord concluded between Pakistan and India could not supersede the UN Security Council resolutions.

The AJK president said that about half century had passed since the signing of Simla Accord, but under this accord, India had never even indicated making any sincere effort to resolve the Kashmir issue through bilateral dialogue. "India has always used bilateral talks as a time buying ploy to stabilize its illegitimate and unlawful hold on Kashmir," he contended.

Sardar Masood Khan questioned that if India did not resolve Kashmir issue through bilateral talks, then would the international community and the United Nations remain a silent spectator to the carnage of people and the worst human rights trampling in Kashmir.

He continued, "Kashmir is not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India, but there are three parties with the Kashmiri people basic party to the issue". He also warned that after reoccupation of occupied Kashmir, India was busy in creating differences among the besieged Kashmiri people so as to flare up hatred against Pakistan and thus weaken the liberation movement.

"The Kashmir issue is alive, besides sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, due to the firm and unflinching support of Pakistan to the liberation movement and the contribution of Azad Kashmir as a base camp of liberation movement," he declared.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India's action of August 5 was the violation of international laws including fourth Geneva Convention, its additional protocol I and the principles of international criminal court, while Pakistan still recognizes the disputed status of Kashmir under article 257 of its constitution.

"After August 5, the whole of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a silent graveyard; educational institutions and hospitals are deserted; the youth are picked from their homes and subjected to the worst torture; and the women are being raped," he said, regretting that in spite of all these repressive means, the international community excluding Iran, Turkey, Malaysia and China is silent, and the mysterious silence of UN Security Council after holding a single silence was highly disappointing.

He lamented that some influential countries due to their economic and political interests were engaged in appeasing Narendra Modi, and they have forgotten that the same attitude had culminated in World War-II. "Despite witnessing all out brutalities, the international community was busy in appeasing German Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and the Italian fascist Benito Mussolini," he pointed out.

The AJK President thanked the armed forces of Pakistan for valiantly defending the liberated territory and paid glowing tributes to liberation leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Omar Farooq, Yasin Malik and others.

The seminar was also addressed by former Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, international law expert Ahmed Bilal Sufi, former Pakistan Ambassador Afrasiab Hashmi and other speakers while a large number of students of public sector universities, post-graduate colleges and different educational institutions were also present on the occasion.