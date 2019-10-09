LHWs warn of boycotting anti-dengue drive

MULTAN: The National Programme Health Employees Association Punjab (NPHEAP) Tuesday warned of boycotting the anti-dengue campaign if the government does not accept demands of lady health workers regarding their promotion and up gradation.

Talking to reporters, NPHEAP president Rukhsana Anwar said the association is seriously considering boycotting the anti-dengue campaign because EPI Program Directorate was involved into politics and launched a slanderous campaign against LHWs on social media. She urged the relevant authorities to take action against the program director Mukhtar Shah. Rukhsana said revengeful actions were being taken against the LHWs but the relevant authorities were not taking any notice of the issue. She said all Lady Health Workers, lady health supervisors, drivers, account supervisors and other staff were regularised from July 2012 but service structure could not be developed for the LHWs. She said employees of all other departments were up graded except the LHWs, She said the association had already boycotted polio immunization campaign and now was considering boycotting the anti-dengue campaign.