Wed Oct 09, 2019
AFP
October 9, 2019

New IMF chief says world suffering ‘synchronised slowdown’

National

AFP
October 9, 2019

WASHINGTON: Grinding trade disputes are undermining the global economy, which is set to see its slowest growth in nearly a decade, the new IMF chief said Tuesday.

Research shows the impact of the trade conflict is widespread and countries must be ready to respond in unison with cash infusions, Kristalina Georgieva said in her first speech as managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

She also called for a ramp-up in carbon taxes to address the other challenge facing the global economy: climate change. "In 2019, we expect slower growth in nearly 90 percent of the world. The global economy is now in a synchronized slowdown," Georgieva said in a speech ahead of IMF-World Bank autumn meetings next week.

