Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

Deadliest serial killer: Inmate killed 90 women across US

October 9, 2019

Avg Agencies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla: The inmate who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is now considered to be the deadliest serial killer in US history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Samuel Little, who has been behind bars since 2012, told investigators last year that he was responsible for about 90 killings nationwide between 1970 and 2005. In a news release on Sunday, the FBI announced that federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.

Investigators also provided new information and details about five cases in Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Louisiana. The 79-year-old Little is serving multiple life sentences in California.

