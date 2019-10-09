India to lift travel advisory on IOK

SRINAGAR: India on Thursday will lift an advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), further rolling back steps taken during a crackdown launched before the Indian government scrapped the special status of the disputed territory two months ago.

But underlining the continued security risks after the state government issued its advisory late on Monday, police said on Tuesday that two militants had been killed.

A military official was quoted as saying by international media that militants were caught in a firefight in Pulwama district, some 25 kilometers south of Srinagar.

Thousands of Indian tourists, pilgrims and workers fled IOK in early August after authorities issued a security alert. Telephone and internet services were suspended and public movements restricted in some areas to prevent protests hours before India announced it had revoked the region’s special status.