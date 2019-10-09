Moot calls for implementing UN resolutions on Kashmir

LAHORE: Speakers at a conference have called upon the need to implement United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir issue; otherwise, it may face the fate of League of Nations as two atomic powers are standing eyeball to eyeball along borders.

They were addressing a national conference “Kashmir Freedom Struggle - A Full Spectrum Review after Illegal Indian Annexation on 5th August” jointly organised by Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) and Punjab University at the university’s Dr Pervaiz Hasan Environmental Law Centre here Tuesday.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool, CGSS President Maj-Gen (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, Aamir Ghauri of The News, Barrister Saad Rasool, Additional IG Captain (r) Zafar Iqbal Awan, Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS Brig (r) Akhtar Nawaz Janjua, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Syed Fakhar Imam said Kashmir was a disputed territory and India could not annex it. He said world had expressed its concern over human rights violations in Held Kashmir due to successful diplomatic efforts of Pakistan.

He said UN’s Secretary General, US Senators, and important international personalities and parliaments had demanded India lift curfew from the area. He said Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the desire of Kashmiris and they must be given their right to plebiscite. He said we were thankful to China for supporting us over Kashmir issue. He said we have to bring reforms in the sectors of education, law and economy to strengthen our system and state.

Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool focused on India’s conspiracy of revoking Kashmir’s special status and its hidden agenda with possibility of armed conflict with Pakistan. He stated that we are a peaceful country; however, all over the world people negatively conceived the concept of Islam; therefore, we have to counter this misconception. He highlighted the propaganda of RSS to make Pakistan a weaker country. He said America, Israel and India were jointly harming Pakistan in order to stop China’s progress. He said there were conspiracies to weaken Pakistan internally through fifth generation warfare. He said Modi was following the RSS ideology and its policies would spread anarchy even within India. Prof Niaz Ahmed said UN had failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir issue. He urged the world not to prefer economic interest over human rights.

Maj-Gen (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery said Modi’s move had internationalised Kashmir issue. He said this was the longest curfew of the world and India was committing genocide of the Muslims.

Abdul Basit said the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was the issue of state of Pakistan. Aamir Ghauri appreciated the students of the Punjab University for their positive contribution and highlighted the significant role that could be played by the students.