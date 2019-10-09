NAB raids residence of Sindh CM’s adviser

KARACHI: The NAB raided the resistance of adviser to Sindh CM on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani in Karachi on Tuesday night.

Confirming their action, NAB spokesman said the raid was jointly carried out by NAB Sukkur and Karachi. The raid is part of the ongoing raids in Sukkur, he said. The spokesman did not inform about any recoveries made from Jakhrani’s house, but clarified that no one was arrested. Rangers and police assisted NAB during their action.

Affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party, Aijaz is the adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Prisons and Inter Provincial Coordination. He is accused of owning assets beyond his declared sources of income. The NAB inquiries against the CM’s advisor were been going on since February 2018 when the NAB executive board had approved an inquiry against him. Last month, NAB arrested Aijaz’s cousin and a former chairman of Jacobabad Municipal Corporation, Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani. The NAB has requested the federal government to put Aijaz Jakhrani’s name on the ECL for alleged involvement in mega corruption cases, parking assets against Benami accounts and others.

The DG NAB Sukkur had written to the federal government explaining that the CM Sindh’s adviser was allegedly involved in corruption and parking assets against Benamis. While asking the federal government to put his name on ECL, the DG NAB Sukkur informed them that an inquiry was underway against Jakhrani and his front men Nirmal Das, Bhool Chand, Kamlesh Kumar and Abdul Razzaque. He also wrote to the State Bank of Pakistan, seeking information about the bank accounts of Jakhrani and his front men. It may be mentioned that Aijaz Jakhrani has already acquired protective bail from the Sindh High Court.

Earlier, NAB had arrested ex-DG parks, and horticulture, KMC, Liaquat Ali Khan Qaimkhani in the Bagh Ibne Qasim scam on Sept 19.