Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

3 female foreigner prisoners kill woman constable in Hub Jail

A
APP
October 9, 2019

QUETTA: A woman constable was tortured to death by three foreign female prisoners at the Hub Central Jail Gadani in Lasbela district late Monday night.

According to Jail Superintendent Shakeel Baloch, 23-year-old Constable Zoya was on duty in the jail when she was attacked by the three prisoners. They tortured and then strangulated her to death.

He said the prisoners had been arrested under the Foreigners Act.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove took notice of the incident and asked the officials concerned to submit a report. He said the incident was occurred due to the negligence of officials and directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against those found responsible, according to a press release.

