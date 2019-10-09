Opposition agrees on seeking resignation of PM

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of the opposition parties attending the Rahbar Committee meeting Tuesday agreed on seeking resignation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition parties also expressed unanimity to participate in the ‘Azadi March’ but fell short of taking decision to join the JUI-F at the sit-in in the federal capital.

Akram Khan Durrani, the Rahbar Committee Convenor, said the opposition was united on ousting the incumbent government and holding fresh general elections in the country. “We discussed in detail anti-government movement at Rahbar Committee’s meeting,” Akram Durrani said while addressing a press conference after presiding two and a half hours long meeting.

He said all the opposition parties are united on ouster of the government and holding fresh general elections without interference of the armed forces. Other members of the committee including Ahsan Iqbal, Farhatullah Babar, Tahir Bizenjo, Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Awais Noorani were also present. Akram Durrani maintained that they did not need to use the card of religion for their Azadi March as the national economy was at the verge of disaster, factories are closed and traders are holding strikes across the country. He recalled that the all parties conference (APC) of the opposition parties had met on different occasions and all the parties at the last meeting were unanimous that the government would be given no more time.

Durrani pointed out that the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a veteran politician and he did not believe in using religious card for agitation. “We believe in holding peaceful protest demonstration as the JUI-F demonstrated at million march,” he said, adding that on the other hand, the PTI leaders attacked buildings of the Parliament House and Pakistan Television, while police officers were beaten up.

He maintained that there was no change in demand of the opposition parties that the prime minister should resign, government be sent packing, fresh elections should be held and all articles of the Constitution should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The JUI-F leader while responding to threats of the PTI leaders to stop Azadi March said instead the JUI-F workers would restrict the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to his house.

Ahsan Iqbal said his party was ready to be part of every movement against the government. However, he said, final decision regarding the JUI-F’s protest programme would be taken by Nawaz Sharif.

Commenting on establishment of CPEC Authority through promulgation of a presidential ordinance, the PML-N leader said the government once again bypassed the Parliament.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said all the opposition parties would be united on October 27 on the eve of protest against the government. However, he expressed some reservations over the sit-in, saying the PTI’s dharna also earned bad reputation.

Farhatullah Babar said as to why the opposition would not be seen united at Azadi March if they are united here.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said he thinks that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not reach the federal capital on October 27.

Ijaz Shah, while talking to journalists said Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad’s Blue Area. He said no one can dare to topple an elected government.

“Who dares to end the present government having complete confidence of the people? The government will be perfect until people think it is good,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan always questions his ministers on progress on serving human beings.