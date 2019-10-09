close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
ICC
Icc-cricket.com
October 9, 2019

Jason to undergo surgery

Sports

SYDNEY: Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff will undergo surgery to solve a recurring stress fracture in his lower back, and is set to miss the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Behrendorff was a part of Australia’s campaign at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup earlier this year, where he took nine wickets in five games.

Thereafter, he also featured for Sussex in the T20 Blast in England, but returned to Australia after his back problem resurfaced.

