Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Imrans save the day for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Imran Butt (59) and Imran Farhat (33) saved the day for Balochistan following some tense hours for the visitors in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first class match against Northern at the KRL Stadium on Tuesday.

Needing 299 runs to win in a possible 76 overs, Balochistan finished on 183 for seven in 67 overs. Yasir Shah (14 not out) and Khurram Shahzad (0 not out) were at the crease when bad light ended play. Had it not been to both Imrans’ efforts, Balochistan could well have been seen losing the efforts of survival. Both put on 37 for 3rd wicket and consumed some precious time in the middle to see Balochistan on course to save the match. Bismillah Khan (33) also chipped in with important knock to make it difficult for Northern to earn win.

Northern had scored 450 all out in the first innings and Balochistan replied with 301 all out. The Umar Amin-led team then declared their second innings on 149-3 in 30 overs with an overall lead of 298. Balochistan’s run chase was never on as after getting a decent start of 40 runs, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Part-time leg-spinner Faizan Riaz and fast-bowler Haris Rauf bagged two wickets each for 16 and 58 runs, respectively. Nauman Ali and Musa Khan had one apiece.

Earlier, Northern added 74 more runs in 12 overs to their overnight score of 75 for no loss with young Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik leading the way. Zeeshan, who resumed his innings on 54 not out, was out for 68. He hit nine fours and a six in his 78-ball knock.

Haider added a fifty to his first innings century. The right-handed opener’s 54 included two fours and a six and came off 83 deliveries. Nauman Ali, promoted up the order, added 19 runs in 15 balls with the help of two fours and a six. For Balochistan, Khurram Shahzad claimed two wickets for 35 runs while Amad Butt had 1-42.

At the end of the fourth round, Balochistan are fifth with 34 points while Northern are at the bottom of the table with 32 points. At Abbottabad Ground, Central Punjab comfortably negotiated 50 overs in their second innings to ensure a draw against Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on the fourth and final day.

Set a 319-run target, Central Punjab reached 129 for one in 50 overs when match was declared a draw at the start of the final hour of play. Captain Azhar Ali (13) was the only batsman to fall in Central Punjab’s second innings, opener Salman Butt remained unbeaten on 63 while Mohammad Saad scored 40 not out. The two added 97 runs in their unbroken second wicket alliance.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their second innings at lunch, the hosts were 112 for three at that stage. They lost Israrullah for 26 and Khushdil Shah for 24 in the first session of the day, pace bowler Ehsan Adil took both wickets. Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa had scored 484 for five declared in their first innings, Central Punjab were bowled out for 278 runs in reply to concede a 206-run deficit, however, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not enforce the follow-on.

Scores in brief: At KRL Ground: Northern 450 all out, 105.4 overs (Faizan Riaz 141, Haider Ali 133, Ali Sarfraz 50, Umar Amin 34; Amad Butt 3-57, Mohammad Asghar 2-62, Taj Wali 2-108, Yasir Shah 2-119) and 149-3 declared in 30 overs (Zeeshan Malik 68, Haider Ali 54, Nauman Ali 19; Khurram Shahzad 2-35, Amad Butt 1-42). Balochistan 301 all out, 101.5 overs (Asif Zakir 61, Imran Butt 59, Abubakar Khan 50, Bismillah Khan 30, Amad Butt 23; Nauman Ali 5-52, Haris Rauf 3-73) and 183-7 in 67 overs (Imran Butt 59, Imran Farhat 33, Bismillah Khan 33, Yasir Shah 14 not out; Faizan Riaz 2-16, Haris Rauf 2-58).

At Abbottabad Ground: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 484 for 5 declared, 133 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 173, Mohammad Rizwan 128, Adil Amin 58 not out, Israrullah 43; Naseem Shah 2-85, Zafar Gohar 1-85) and 112 for 3 declared in 35 overs (Israrullah 26, Ashfaq Ahmed 20 not out; Ehsan Adil 2-36). Central Punjab 278 all out 78.1 overs ( Kamran Akmal 136, Azhar Ali 24; Sameen Gul 4-57, Imran Khan senior 2-72) and 129 for 1 in 50 overs (Salman Butt 63 not out, Mohammad Saad 40 not out; Imran Khan senior 1-19). Result: Match drawn.

At UBL Complex Karachi: Southern Punjab 546 all out, 140.2 overs (Aamer Yamin 142, Shan Masood 118, Mohammad Irfan junior 101, Sohaib Maqsood 57; Fawad Alam 2-63, Tabish Khan 2-101, Sohail Khan 2-102). Sindh 284 all out 99.1 overs (Asad Shafiq 57, Saad Ali 55 Abid Ali 46; Rahat Ali 4-66, Aamer Yamin 2-26) and after follow-on 133 all out, 43 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 37, Saad Ali 30 not out; Bilawal Bhatti 4-23, Aamer Yamin 3-31).