Three held for assaulting boy

KASUR: Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested three accused involved in assaulting a boy sexually and making his objectionable video. According to police, five accused took Ali, a student, from Mohallah Razabad, Pattoki and assaulted him sexually. They also filmed the incident. On the report of the father of the victim, police arrested three accused, who confessed to committing the crime during interrogation. Police also recovered the video film from the accused. Police are raiding to arrest the remaining accused.