Wed Oct 09, 2019
A
APP
October 9, 2019

Three kiln owners, four shopkeepers booked for child labour

A
APP
October 9, 2019

FAISALABAD: The police registered cases against owners of three brick kilns and four shopkeepers on the charge of child labour.Police said Tuesday that Labour Inspectors Amir Ali and Rizwan conducted raids at various areas and found minors working in the kiln houses and shops. Police registered separate cases and started investigation for arrest of the accused.

