Doctors, paramedics observe strike against MTI Act

MULTAN: The Grand Health Alliance on Tuesday observed a complete strike against the Medical Teaching Institutions Act and closed OPDs of hospitals for two hours in protest here. The Pakistan Medical Association, Young Doctors Association, paramedics and nurses has jointly formed the Grand Health Alliance for launching a protest against the MTI Act. The GHA participants announced two hours protest in all Punjab hospitals on Thursday (tomorrow). The OPDs of all public hospitals would be closed in protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Khizar said that the MTI Act was illegal and he feared that this would promote commercialisation at public hospitals.

He said that it was decided by professors, consultants, medical officers, nurses, paramedics, and gazetted and non-gazetted staff to hold a protest against the proposed PIMS Reforms Act, 2019, and demanded its immediate withdrawal. He said that the MTI Act was a conspiracy to privatise cheap treatment at public hospitals in the name of medical reforms.

Senior physician Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq said that the MTI Act had failed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in serving the poor patients. He said that all doctors’ bodies had a unanimous consensus over the rejection of the MTI Act.

He feared that the MTI Act would kill the professional capacity of public hospitals. The government hospitals were going to be commercialised and the availability of free medicines and medical tests would be a dream, he claimed.

Dr Zulqarnain Haidar said that the GHA wants to repeal the MTI Act as it did not bring positive results in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that doctors would not allow the government to privatise hospitals. All the doctors’ organisations were struggling for better healthcare in public hospitals to provide better treatment to patients, he added. Due to the Act, patients, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would suffer, he added. Patients would be charged fees and the services of staff and doctors would be provided on a contractual basis instead of under the service structure passed by the assembly nine years ago. Dr Zulqarnain said that job security was necessary for better performance and the government should provide an environment for better work. He said that the Punjab government had introduced contract policy in 1998-99, which brought negative consequences in health sector. The contract system had already been failed but the government was repeating promulgation of the same system under the pretext of the MTI Act, he added. Punjab Paramedics Association office-bearer Ashraf Saqi said that doctors, nurses and paramedics bodies had rejected the promulgation of the MTI Act and developed a consensus that it would not only harmful to the public hospitals but also poor patients suffer greatly from the MTI Act. He said that the government was promoting confrontation at a cost of privatisation of public hospitals, but the doctors’ community would not allow privatisation of public hospitals.

FAISALABAD: The young doctors and paramedics of the Allied Hospital, Civil Hospital and other public sector hospitals of the city on Monday observed a strike by closing down the OPDs at 12pm.

The members of the Young Doctors Association and nurses of the government-run hospitals assembled in front of the Allied Hospital’s main gate after shutting down the OPDs of the hospitals where they held a protest meeting and marched on Jail Road. After reaching the Faisalabad Medical University, they held a protest meeting. Addressing the protesters, Dr Maruf Vains, Dr Salman and Dr Tayyab strongly condemned the MTI Act. They announced that the young doctors and paramedics of public sector hospitals in Faisalabad would continue their Strike on every Monday and Thursday. When contacted, Dr Muhammad Irfan, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) general secretary, told that the PMA fully supports the demands of the young doctors about the abrogation of the MTI Act.