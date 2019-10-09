close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Big win for Shah Faisal Club

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

LAHORE: Shah Faisal Club registered a 105-run win over Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club in a friendly cricket match played at the Shah Faisal Ground.Scores: Shah Faisal Club 277 (Ilyas 96, Bilal 60, Ahmad 27, Zaman 5/45, Ali Raza 2/33). Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 172 (Ahsan 41, Talib 20, Taimoor 16, Ali Manzoor 2/40, Subhan 2/42, Zia 2/48).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports