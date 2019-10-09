Big win for Shah Faisal Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shah Faisal Club registered a 105-run win over Gen Akhter Abdul Rehman Club in a friendly cricket match played at the Shah Faisal Ground.Scores: Shah Faisal Club 277 (Ilyas 96, Bilal 60, Ahmad 27, Zaman 5/45, Ali Raza 2/33). Akhter Abdul Rehman Club 172 (Ahsan 41, Talib 20, Taimoor 16, Ali Manzoor 2/40, Subhan 2/42, Zia 2/48).
