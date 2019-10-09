close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

Raptors beat Rockets

Sports

October 9, 2019

SAITAMA, Japan: The NBA champion Toronto Raptors won a preseason game against the Houston Rockets 134-129 in Japan on Tuesday, a matchup clouded by a controversial tweet from a Houston executive that angered China.

Pascal Siakam, the 2019 Most Improved Player, scored 24 points for the Raptors as Serge Ibaka added 18 and guard Fred VanVleet contributed 16. Three-time All Star Marc Gasol stayed on the Tronto bench.

