Raptors beat Rockets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAITAMA, Japan: The NBA champion Toronto Raptors won a preseason game against the Houston Rockets 134-129 in Japan on Tuesday, a matchup clouded by a controversial tweet from a Houston executive that angered China.
Pascal Siakam, the 2019 Most Improved Player, scored 24 points for the Raptors as Serge Ibaka added 18 and guard Fred VanVleet contributed 16. Three-time All Star Marc Gasol stayed on the Tronto bench.
SAITAMA, Japan: The NBA champion Toronto Raptors won a preseason game against the Houston Rockets 134-129 in Japan on Tuesday, a matchup clouded by a controversial tweet from a Houston executive that angered China.
Pascal Siakam, the 2019 Most Improved Player, scored 24 points for the Raptors as Serge Ibaka added 18 and guard Fred VanVleet contributed 16. Three-time All Star Marc Gasol stayed on the Tronto bench.