Raptors beat Rockets

SAITAMA, Japan: The NBA champion Toronto Raptors won a preseason game against the Houston Rockets 134-129 in Japan on Tuesday, a matchup clouded by a controversial tweet from a Houston executive that angered China.

Pascal Siakam, the 2019 Most Improved Player, scored 24 points for the Raptors as Serge Ibaka added 18 and guard Fred VanVleet contributed 16. Three-time All Star Marc Gasol stayed on the Tronto bench.