Wed Oct 09, 2019
Agencies
October 9, 2019

Mandhana out of SA ODIs

Sports

NEW DELHI: India opener Smriti Mandhana has been ruled out of the three ODIs against South Africa starting on October 9 in Vadodara. Mandhana suffered a fracture in her right toe during a practice session forcing her out of contention.

Seam bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been drafted in as the replacement.With India also set to travel to West Indies soon after the end of the South Africa series on October 14, Mandhana’s injury will be of concern. But the extent of her injury is yet to be confirmed. Raman also added that Vastrakar has been drafted in to test India’s strengths in the all-rounders department.

