Melbourne Stars sign Steyn for BBL

MELBOURNE: A week after Brisbane Heat announced the signing of former South African batsman AB de Villiers, Steyn too is set to follow in the footsteps of his former teammate by singing up for his maiden stint in the BBL. The 36-year-old has joined the Stars for the first six games only for now. He has the option to extend his stay, if he is overlooked by the South African selectors for the home series against England.

Steyn announced his retirement from red-ball cricket in August to prolong his white-ball career, and remains available to play the two shorter formats. Consequently, he would be in contention for the home series against England in February next year. For now, Steyn is due to return home after the Melbourne derby on January 4 - a month ahead of the international assignment. But, if the selectors persist with the theory of trying the youngsters, the paceman could likely return to Melbourne.