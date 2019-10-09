Diet planning must for sportsmen, says Javeria

LAHORE: Nutrition specialist Javeria Mahmood has pointed out at the lack of knowledge sportspersons regarding their diet plan to maintain their fitness.

Talking to ‘The News’, she said that they should pay special attention to their diet along with regular fitness regimen. She further identified the lack of resources of the sportspersons in Pakistan that is why our players lack proper fitness. Similar situation is also of our federations which also lack funds to hire proper guide for their players.

However, she said that there should at least a system through which the players are made aware of the right fitness and diet plan. But in Pakistan young generation is more inclined to junk food rather to a nutrition diet.