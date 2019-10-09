close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Diet planning must for sportsmen, says Javeria

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

LAHORE: Nutrition specialist Javeria Mahmood has pointed out at the lack of knowledge sportspersons regarding their diet plan to maintain their fitness.

Talking to ‘The News’, she said that they should pay special attention to their diet along with regular fitness regimen. She further identified the lack of resources of the sportspersons in Pakistan that is why our players lack proper fitness. Similar situation is also of our federations which also lack funds to hire proper guide for their players.

However, she said that there should at least a system through which the players are made aware of the right fitness and diet plan. But in Pakistan young generation is more inclined to junk food rather to a nutrition diet.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports