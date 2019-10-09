Hosts clinch Atlas Cricket Cup in Sharjah

LAHORE: Fine knocks from Man of the Match Anjum Qamar (98 off 47 balls) and Malik Qamar Abbas Awan (79 off 31 balls) enabled the hosts Atlas Foundation clinch the trophy when they defeated Faisal XI by one wicket in the thrilling final of the Atlas Cup Cricket Tournament at Battaya Ground Sharjah.

According to information available here in the final of the event, organised by cricketers of Pakistan origin, Faisal XI won the toss and elected to and scored 230 for 9 in 20 overs. Sagheer Afridi topscored with 66 followed by Junaid Shamsu 48 and Muzammil 26. Malik Qamar Abbas got 2 for 45 Tariq Mahmood 2 for 17 and Adnan Khan 2 for 36.

Chasing the target Anjum Qamar (98) and Malik Qamar Abbas (79) played major role in guiding At5las Foundation Club to title victory at the cost of 9 wickets. Faisal got 2 wickets for 16, Waqas Raza 2 for 40 and Muzammil 2 for 36.