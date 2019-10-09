Pak-India Davis Cup tie in Islamabad: Saifullah warns Indian federation against delaying tactics

ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan, president Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) warned India against playing politics in sports, saying despite clear instructions from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), they have yet to furnish details of visiting contingent for the Davis Cup tie.

The ITF Davis Cup Committee that retained Asia Oceania Group I tie against India in Islamabad, clearly instructed India Lawn Tennis Association to send all the required documents to PTF for early issuance of Pakistan visa for the visiting squad.

“It is surprising that despite clear instructions from the ITF, India has yet to send details of the visiting squad. Without documentation we cannot proceed ahead to acquire visas for Indian nationals. When it comes to getting visas for Indian nationals, you need some extra weeks. The time is running out and India has yet to complete the formality of sending documents.” Salim Saifullah warned India against playing politics. “By not listening to game’s governing body, India is actually trying to involve politics in sports. Indian Lawn Tennis does not look serious in sending their team to Pakistan. They don’t want Pakistan to host the Davis Cup tie. If they are not complying with the ITF instructions that means Indians are not serious to send the team to Pakistan.”

The PTF president said there could be two reasons for Indian reluctance to send necessary documents. “Indians know well that they stand with little chances if they are to play in Pakistan and secondly they know well that Pakistanis are good hosts and have all the ability to create favourable conditions for the tie. Such scenario has forced them not to send required documents to PTF for completion of visa formalities.”

The tie that earlier was scheduled to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on September 14-15 were postponed due to Kashmir crises. A few weeks back however the Davis Cup committee has decided to hold the event at the same venue on November 29-30.

“We were given November 29-30 and December 1 dates for hosting the tie at the PSB Complex. We have picked November 29 and 30-Friday and Saturday to host India considering the next commitment of our top players. Since the team has to leave for the Nepal South Asian Games the next day, we feel players should be given time to reach Nepal well before their schedule matches,” Salim Saifullah said.

He said that India was in no mood to see that happen.“We have left with no choice but to write to ITF on India’s non-cooperative attitude. I have recently met with the ITF President David Haggerty who looked keen on Pakistan hosting the tie. Now we are writing to ITF president on Indian attitude and their reluctance to complete the travelling formalities as was directed by ITF.”