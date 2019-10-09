close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
AFP
October 9, 2019

Germany face Argentina today

Sports

AFP
October 9, 2019

DORTMUND, Germany: Germany are set to hand out several debuts with Joachim Loew missing a host of first-choice names for Wednesday’s friendly against an Argentina without Lionel Messi.

Like the Germans, Argentina must do without some big names in Dortmund, where only two thirds of tickets have been sold for the friendly. The match is a repeat of the 2014 World Cup final, but Argentina’s Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is set to be the only survivor.

Angel Di Maria and Sergio Aguero have been left out of the Argentina squad while playmaker and captain Messi is suspended. The 32-year-old superstar is serving a three-month ban after accusing governing body CONMEBOL of “corruption” at the Copa America, where his team finished third. The German camp has been forced into a reshuffle with 13 players dropping out for illness or injury.

