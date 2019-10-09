Struggling Pakistan look for consolation win

LAHORE: Struggling Pakistan and its captain Sarfraz Ahmed will be looking to regain the lost mojo that cost they their invincible status in T20 version of the game against Sri Lanka.

The two sides will be facing each other in the third and final match of the three-game T20 series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday (today). Pakistan having gifted the first two matches of the series to the visiting Sri Lankan second string will have their heads spinning as how they would have a face-saving win in the final match.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka won their first ever T20 match against Pakistan and later on Monday, they won the first ever series against Pakistan and their soil. Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq believes that the team is relying too much on Babar Azam. But it is he who for being a head coach has to fix the flaws in team’s approach.

As of Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal in today’s fast cricket, they should not become a burden and their selection should not be on their past performances. If they are to be given proper chances then it should not be on the behest of country’s honour. Ahead of the first and second matches, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed stated that in T20 cricket no team can be taken lightly that meant that he even before the a ball is bowled he is on the back foot. The similar attitude was visible in his batting line up.

Except for a few, Pakistan batsmen were under pressure in both the outings. Pakistan now needs a strong performance from their experienced top four batsmen in the final match, to gain the lost respect.

However, the visitors will look to carry the same intensity going forward to sweep the series. Delighted Sri Lankan captain Dusan Shanaka is now looking to win the third match too and sweep the series. “It is a big honour for my young team to beat Pakistan in two back to back matches and to win the series,” he said. The touring captain said all the players showed great spirit and hard work to beat Pakistan. “The way our players played they deserve to win,” said the jubilant captain. He said they look forward to the coming game with the same passion to aim for a win.Pakistan captain Sarfraz admitted that they failed to find rhythm but maintained that they will make amends. “We have the ability to win it and I expect all round show from the team in last game,” he added.

Teams (from) Pakistan: Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, M Amir, M Hasnain, M Nawaz and Haris Sohail. Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando.