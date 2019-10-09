Turkey court keeps renowned philanthropistin jail

ISTANBUL: Renowned Turkish philanthropist and rights advocate Osman Kavala, accused of seeking to overthrow the government, was kept in custody at his latest court hearing on Tuesday after more than 700 days in detention. Kavala is accused of orchestrating the “Gezi Park” mass protests in 2013 in a trial described as “absurd” by rights groups. At the third hearing in Silivri on the outskirts of Istanbul, the court ruled that Kavala would remain in jail until the next hearing on December 24, according to support group “We Defend Gezi”. Rights groups say the 2013 protests, which began over plans to build over Gezi Park in Istanbul, had no leadership and that Kavala is being targeted because he supports democracy and the rule of law.