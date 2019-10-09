Malawi policeman stoned to death by protesters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LILONGWE: A policeman was stoned to death Tuesday in Malawi during clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters ahead of President Peter Mutharika´s first public meeting since a disputed election, police said. A wave of protests over the May poll has gripped Malawi since May and Msundwe — a trading outpost west of the capital — has been a hotbed of demonstrations. “We have lost a police officer,” police spokesman James Kadadzera told AFP, adding that he had been stoned to death and “killed by rioters and criminals this morning. Anti-government protesters had blocked the main road in Msundwe to stop supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party from travelling to Mutharika´s first rally in the city since his poll win. An eyewitness told AFP police fired teargas to disperse the protests but demonstrators “kept regrouping and they fought back with stones.
