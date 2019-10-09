close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
AFP
October 9, 2019

Polish court orders compensation for victim of paedophile priest

World

AFP
October 9, 2019

WARSAW: Paedophile acts by a Catholic priest in the 1980s were like “torture”, a Polish court has said, as it lifted the statute of limitation and ordered compensation to the victim — an unprecedented decision in Poland. The appeals court in the northern city of Gdansk ordered the accused priest, his former parish and diocese to pay 400,000 zlotys (92,500 euros) to Marek Mielewczyk, 50, the victim of sexual abuse from 1982-87. “Sexually abusing minors unaware of the criminal nature of the acts perpetrated on them is to treat others in a humiliating and inhumane manner, which is the same as torture,” judge Dorota Gierczak said, according to the PAP news agency on Tuesday.

