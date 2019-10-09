Police swoop onBritain´s biggest drugs racket

LONDON: Thirteen men were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the biggest drugs racket ever uncovered in Britain, police said. The suspects were allegedly part of an international organised crime group responsible for importing more than 50 tonnes of drugs, worth billions of pounds (dollars, euros), into Britain from the Netherlands. The men, aged between 24 and 59, were arrested in dawn raids in London, Manchester, Leeds and five towns in northern England, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said. They are suspected of being part of the British arm of a group that used front companies to import heroin, cocaine and cannabis, concealed within truckloads of vegetables and juice. Four men and two women were arrested in the Netherlands in April and are awaiting extradition to Britain as part of the same investigation. “We believe we have dismantled a well-established drug supply route,” said Jayne Lloyd, the NCA´s regional head of investigations.