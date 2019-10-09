Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from man’s wrist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: A Japanese man who stepped out of his Paris hotel for a cigarette was robbed of his $840,000 Swiss watch by a thief who snatched it off his wrist, police sources said Tuesday. The 30-year-old victim was approached outside the five-star Hotel Napoleon near the Arc de Triomphe late Monday by a man who asked for a cigarette. The thief then grabbed the man´s arm and fled with the rare Richard Mille timepiece, a Tourbillon Diamond Twister estimated to cost some 770,000 euros. Mille timepieces, with their bulky cases that reveal the intricate inner mechanisms, are highly prized by aficionados — and instantly recognisable to thieves targeting wealthy tourists in the French capital. The Parisien newspaper published a map Tuesday pinpointing some two dozen high-value watch nabbings in the “Golden Triangle” and other glitzy areas near the Champs-Elysees avenue so far this year.
