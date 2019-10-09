close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
AFP
October 9, 2019

Four of a family drown trying to take selfie in India

World

AFP
October 9, 2019

NEW DELHI: A newly-married woman and three other family members were swept away and drowned while trying to take a selfie in a fast-flowing river in southern India, police said Monday. The group of six were holding hands and standing in waist-deep water when one woman stepped into a sudden drop in the riverbed and slipped, pulling the others with her, a local police officer told AFP. The woman´s husband managed to save one woman but the rest of them — including his wife and a 14-year-old boy — drowned, the Press Trust of India reported. The highest number of selfie deaths was reported in India followed by Russia, the United States and Pakistan, it said. Experts warn that youngsters obsessed with social media are going to extreme lengths to post selfies seen as daring and risky.

