Job offered on deceased quota

SUKKUR: The Sindh government has reiterated its pledge to facilitate the family members of deceased government servants through the deceased quota. Lately, the education department inducted Ms Saima d/o Ms Qamarrunnisa on the deceased quota as junior clerk (BPS-11). The commissioner Mirpurkhas and DEO Primary Mirpurkhas gave the appointment letter on the occasion.
