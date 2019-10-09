close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

Job offered on deceased quota

National

October 9, 2019

SUKKUR: The Sindh government has reiterated its pledge to facilitate the family members of deceased government servants through the deceased quota. Lately, the education department inducted Ms Saima d/o Ms Qamarrunnisa on the deceased quota as junior clerk (BPS-11). The commissioner Mirpurkhas and DEO Primary Mirpurkhas gave the appointment letter on the occasion.

