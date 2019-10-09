Plea bargain: Seven accused return land worth Rs10.6 bn to Steel Mills

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Tuesday informed an accountability court that land worth Rs10.66 billion had been returned to Pakistan Steel Mills through plea bargain by the accused persons.

The NAB submitted a report to AC-I in which it said the land had been recovered from seven accused through plea bargain. It said accused Tariq Baig returned 33 acres, Abdul Ghani 37 acres, Hamid Shahid 34 acres, Muhammad Iqbal 32 acres, Aamir 40 acres and Siraj Shahid 50 acres to the Steel Mills. The report said an accused also returned an amount worth Rs420 million in plea bargain and also become approver in corruption case. The NAB said the seven accused had done plea bargain in cases pertaining to illegal allotments of valuable land.