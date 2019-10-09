close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
A
APP
October 9, 2019

IHC to hear plea against JUI-F’s Azadi March today

National

A
APP
October 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Tuesday fixed a petition for hearing today (Wednesday), seeking to stop expected Azadi March of the JUI-F in the federal capital. According to the cause list issued by IHC Registrar Office, Chief Justice Athar Minallah would take up the petition for hearing.

The petitioner Hafiz Ehtesham had said the Supreme Court and IHC had already given judgments to allocate land for protest demonstration in Islamabad. The JUI-F’s Azadi March should be limited to an allocated space as it could hit the routine life of Isoliites. The petitioner had nominated interior ministry, education ministry, Pemra, ICT administration and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as respondents in the case.

