Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

Gandapur sends legal notice to Fazl

National

 
October 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday served a legal notice on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The minister had announced taking action against the JUI-F leader a day earlier. He said Fazl has been issuing incendiary speeches after losing elections last year, adding that he would initiate legal action if the JUI-F leader fails to respond. Gandapur said he has “a lot of evidence to get him (Fazl) sentenced”. JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said action against Maulana Fazl is only to stop his march and these steps are only meant to incite, which can cause contention. He said the minister can send a legal notice by all means, but the march will take place.

