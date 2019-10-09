close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Teenager found dead in Jamrud

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

JAMRUD: A teenager, who went missing a day earlier, was found dead in the Jamrud tehsil in the Khyber district on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that a 14-year-old Kashif, son of Sohrab Khan, went out from home at night in Nawan Killay and did not return. They said the next day his body was found in a seasonal dry stream. The police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy and started investigation after registering a case against unknown accused.

