CM approves Punjab LG Finance Commission

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over the 18th meeting of Punjab Cabinet at his office here Tuesday in which establishment of 13-member Punjab Local Government Finance Commission was approved.

This commission would be headed by Finance Minister in order to devise the formula of provincial taxes. The meeting decided to lift ban on recruitment against vacant posts from grade one to four and the chief minister directed the departments to forward their cases for recruitment against such grades. The chief minister will approve the recruitments after reviewing them on case-to-case basis.

The Punjab Cabinet decided to shut down Sasti Roti Authority and decided to hold special audit of irregularities in this scheme. Action will be initiated in the light of special audit report.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about anti-dengue measures. The meeting decided to amend the table of registration fee of Registration Act, 1908 and the scope of e-stamping scheme will be expanded after the amendments.

Approval was given to increase fines for violation of traffic rules as well as adoption of different steps for ensuring traffic management in the light of Provincial Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, 2019.

The meeting approved amendments to Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levies Service Rules, 2009. It also decided to establish University of Technology in Rawalpindi and approved draft bill 2019 in this regard. Permission was granted to outlets of less than one cusec size.

The meeting approved release of funds worth more than Rs60 million with regard to operations of speedo buses from Bahawalpur to Lodhran. The meeting also approved the draft of Punjab Demarcation, Numbering and Naming of Village and Neighbourhood Rules, 2019.

The chief minister directed the ministers to hold open courts in their respective districts adding that ministers should go to field to provide relief to the people and to control prices; also regularly hold meetings to control dengue in their districts. He asked the ministers to review progress made on development projects and directed that provincial ministers should visit hospitals, educational institutions, land record centres, police stations, jails and other public places and submit their reports to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The chief minister said that cabinet members should maintain close liaison with the district administration and submit a fortnightly report to the CMO about the steps being taken for providing relief to the masses. Proposals for saving government resources should be submitted and the ministers should burn midnight oil for serving the masses. Performance of provincial ministers will be regularly reviewed, concluded the chief minister.

The meeting approved appointment of Iftikhar Taj Mian as non-official member of management committee of Punjab Pension Fund. Minutes of 17th meeting of Punjab Cabinet were endorsed besides approval of decisions made in the 14th and 15th meetings of cabinet standing committee on finance and development.