Mahathir urges ways to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, while stressing the ways and means to resolve the Kashmir dispute, has said that he had also raised the issue with Indian fascist Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they met in Vladivostok, Russia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Dr Mahathir talking to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur said, “My speech (at the United Nation General Assembly) was a follow-up where we don’t want to see any violence and that any dispute between countries should be solved amicably.” “We must know how to overcome this problem (Jammu and Kashmir conflict). When. we make remarks, we are not targeting specifically anyone but we only want both parties to negotiate and not resort to violence,” he told reporters.

Dr Mahathir said it is Malaysia’s policy not to resort to violence but to resolve issues throughnegotiations, arbitration and the court of law. The issue arose when Turkey and China raised the Jammu and Kashmir matter at the UNGA, leading to Mahathir supporting the two countries.