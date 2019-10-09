close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Power workers rally

Lahore

LAHORE:Hundreds of drawing staff employed in Wapda / Electricity held a national conference on Tuesday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA.

They demanded raise in pay scales of drawing staff commensurate with price hike alike other categories of staff ministerial, line and grid jobs and demanded for raising their avenue of promotion while those had not been promoted for longer year.

The workers held protest rally under the aegis of the union in support of their demand, condemned the proposed privatisation of profitable Lahore and Islamabad Electric Supply Companies and Guddu Thermal Power House against public interest whereas Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared that the public sector entities would be run in the public sector to provide basic need to the nation.

