Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand with Pink Ribbon

KARACHI: For the first time in history, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joins hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.

A ceremony will be held before the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which will be attended by President Dr Arif Alvi. The President will pin pink ribbons on both team captains. Other players and match officials will also don the ribbons.

The stumps for the last T20I of the ongoing series will be branded in pink. All sponsors of the series will also be changing their branding colours in the ground to pink. Pakistan has the highest burden of breast cancer among Asian countries and this initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month.

As many as 12,000 ribbons will be distributed among the crowd and 750 pink coloured shirts will be handed out to the spectators in various stands. One in nine women in Pakistan is at a high risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. However, if detected at an early stage, chances of survival are as high as 90 percent.