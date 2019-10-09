Sohail fined for using abusive language

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh’s Sohail Khan has been fined 50 percent of his match fee for a level-2 offence in his team’s round four four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab here at UBL Sports Complex.
The incident happened on Monday when the 35-year-old used abusive language after getting dismissed. In another incident, Sindh’s opener Abid Ali was warned for a level-1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match.Sohail and Abid were charged by on-field umpires Khalid Mahmood and Tahir Rasheed.
KARACHI: Sindh’s Sohail Khan has been fined 50 percent of his match fee for a level-2 offence in his team’s round four four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab here at UBL Sports Complex.
The incident happened on Monday when the 35-year-old used abusive language after getting dismissed. In another incident, Sindh’s opener Abid Ali was warned for a level-1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match.Sohail and Abid were charged by on-field umpires Khalid Mahmood and Tahir Rasheed.