Sohail fined for using abusive language

KARACHI: Sindh’s Sohail Khan has been fined 50 percent of his match fee for a level-2 offence in his team’s round four four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab here at UBL Sports Complex.

The incident happened on Monday when the 35-year-old used abusive language after getting dismissed. In another incident, Sindh’s opener Abid Ali was warned for a level-1 offence relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match.Sohail and Abid were charged by on-field umpires Khalid Mahmood and Tahir Rasheed.