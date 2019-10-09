Ahsan hits century to shepherd Sindh to 355

KARACHI: Ahsan Ali cracked a splendid 119 to shepherd Sindh to 355 all out in their first innings against Central Punjab on the first day of their three-day fifth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (non-first-class) here at the NBP Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Ahsan, who opened the innings, hit 18 fours and one six in his excellent knock. Ahsan scored 191 with fellow opener Ammad Alam, who scored 80 off 162 balls, smashing nine fours and one six.

Mohammad Waqas made 44. Suleman Shafqat took five wickets. Central Punjab were 20-1 in response at close. Meanwhile, 15 wickets fell in the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan at Peshawar’s Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Balochistan, who opted to bat first, were bowled out for 176 in 67.2 overs. Shehzad Tareen hammered 53 while Awais Zia made 32. Sajid Khan took 7-51.In reply, KP were gasping at 81-5 in 21 overs. Rehan Afridi was batting on 29. Gohar Faiz got three wickets while Haseeb Azam claimed two wickets.

At Muzaffarabad Stadium, Southern Punjab posted 306 in their first innings thanks to Zain Abbas’s 126 against Northern. Agha Salman hammered 77 as Southern Punjab were bowled out in 79 overs after being asked to bat first. Shehzad Azam and Salman Irshad took four wickets each. Northern were 6-1, in reply, at stumps.