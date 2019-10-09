Amla set to sign for Surrey on Kolpak deal

JOHANNESBURG: Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla is set to sign for Surrey as a Kolpak registration.

Amla, the 36-year-old South African batsman who announced his retirement from international cricket in August, is understood by ESPNcricinfo to have agreed a two-year contract with the club.

Surrey hope the deal is completed before the end of the week and well ahead of the end of the month when the the possibility of a no-deal Brexit could close the loophole on future Kolpak registrations in the county game.

ESPNcricinfo understands Amla’s representative also held talks with Middlesex and Hampshire. While Surrey are likely to attract criticism for signing a second Kolpak registration - Morne Morkel is already in their side - they will argue that they are trying to compensate for the loss of key players on international duty.