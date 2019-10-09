Rao Anwar’s lawyer cross-examines key witness in Naqeebullah murder case

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday recorded the cross examination by the lawyer of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar with a key witness in the Naqeebullah murder case.

Amir Mansoob Qureshi, the counsel for Anwar, cross-examined the statement of a witness, Qasim, who was allegedly picked up by police along with Naqeebullah. He was later released unhurt.

According to the prosecution, Naseemullah Mehsud, aka Naqeebullah, 27, was killed along with three others, Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq, in a fake encounter in Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018.

Twenty-three policemen have been charged with the murder of Naqeeubullah. Of these five -- former SP Anwar Ahmed Khan, aka Rao Anwar, Qamar Ahmed Shaikh, Muhammad Yaseen, Supurd Hussain and Khizar Hayat -- are on bail.

Thirteen others -- Allah Yar Kaka, Muhammad Iqbal, Arshad Ali, Ghulam Nazuk, Abdul Ali, Shafiq Ahmed, Shakeel, Muhammad Anar, Khair Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Ali Akbar, Raees Abbas Zaidi and Syed Imran Kazmi -- are in custody.

Another seven, named Amanullah Marwat, Shaikh Muhammad Shoaib, Gada Hussain, Mohsin Abbas, Sadaqat Hussain Shah, Rana Shamim and Riaz, are absconding.

Qureshi asked Qasim about the alleged contradictions in his statement to the police about the date when he, Naqeebullah and Hazrat Ali were picked up by police from a hotel on Abdul Hasan Ispahani Road to which he replied. At the end of his cross-examination, the defence lawyer said that the witness was lying to the court.

The ATC-3, after recording the proceedings, adjourned the hearing till October 10 and issued notices to the other defence lawyers to cross-examine the statements of the witness.

Anwar had claimed that the 27-year-old was a terrorist and was killed with his accomplices during a shootout with law enforcers in the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif Town police station.

Contrary to Anwar’s repeated claims, there is no evidence of Naqeeb’s involvement in any terrorist activity. His social media profile portrays him as a liberal and fun-loving young man with a penchant for modelling.