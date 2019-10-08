Bakery looted, customers robbed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: An armed robber looted a bakery and customers at Shobra Chowk in the Nowshera cantonment, police sources said on Monday.

The sources said that the robber took away the cash, cellphones and other valuables from the shop at Shobra Chowk. The customers present at the shop were also looted.

Reporting the incident to the police, one Tariq Ijaz said that an armed man forced entry into his bakery and took away Rs87,000 from him.

He added some customers present at his outlet were also deprived of cash, cellphones and other valuables.