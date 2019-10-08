Efforts urged to discourage ice drug use

MARDAN: A senior police officer said on Monday that ice (methamphetamine) was one of the most destructive drugs and can harm a person both physically and mentally.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said this while speaking at a function arranged on the main campus of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

The function was arranged in connection with the Mardan Police awareness campaign to eliminate drugs, especially ice. Dr Syed Rashid Ali and Dr Hussain Ali from the Sociology Department, teachers and a large number of students attended the function.

The DPO said the use of ice was alarming. He added that awareness campaigns on drug prevention, especially ice, was the need of the hour. The official said the police were taking action against the ice dealers and smugglers and had started an awareness campaign in the district, especially educational institutions. He said it was also the responsibility of parents, teachers, students and people belonging to different walks of life to support the police in controlling the use of ice and save youths from destruction. The DPO said that the purpose of the special awareness campaign was to inform students of schools, colleges and universities about the types of drugs and their disadvantages.