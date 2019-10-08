COMSATS celebrates silver jubilee

Islamabad:COMSATS celebrated its 25th anniversary at its secretariat in Islamabad. Dr Parvez Ahmed Butt, founding executive director of COMSATS, was chief guest on the occasion, says a press release.

Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, gave a brief account of COMSATS’ history since inception. He also appreciated and recognised the support of the key figures that played a crucial role in this struggle for establishing an Organisation mandated to promoting sustainable development through science and technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Butt stated that teamwork and due delegation of work is the key for successful operations of any organisation. In his speech as chief guest, he shared the journey of establishment of CIS, the pioneer ISP of Pakistan that made it possible to have ICTs application in the country in the fields of IT, education and health. In his remarks on the occasion, Professor Dr. Raheel Qamar, rector CUI, greatly acknowledged the hard work and efforts of Dr. Zaidi in taking COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) forward as its founding rector.

He considered his leadership pivotal for bringing the University on the road of prosperity and earning it a place in top 5 universities of Pakistan. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti (Dean Faculty of Sciences of CUI), distinguished scientist who has recently been awarded Pakistan’s Star of Excellence for his contributions in the field of nanotechnology and applied physics, shared his views regarding the significance of South-South Cooperation and considered organizations like COMSATS, ICTP and TWAS important in bringing developing countries together for technological cooperation and scientific linkages.