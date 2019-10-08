Trump threatens to destroy Turkey’s economy over Syria

WASHINGTON/ISTANBUL: US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it took any action he considered “off-limits” following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.

See more stories. The withdrawal, announced by the White House late on Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)” Trump tweeted. The United States began pulling troops back from the northeast Syrian border on Monday.