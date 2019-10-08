Trump threatens to destroy Turkey’s economy over Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON/ISTANBUL: US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it took any action he considered “off-limits” following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.
Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more UN chief calls for restraint in northeast Syria -UN spokesman
See more stories. The withdrawal, announced by the White House late on Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.
“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)” Trump tweeted. The United States began pulling troops back from the northeast Syrian border on Monday.
WASHINGTON/ISTANBUL: US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it took any action he considered “off-limits” following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.
Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more UN chief calls for restraint in northeast Syria -UN spokesman
See more stories. The withdrawal, announced by the White House late on Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.
“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)” Trump tweeted. The United States began pulling troops back from the northeast Syrian border on Monday.