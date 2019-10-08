close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
I
INP
October 8, 2019

Pakistan lauds Xi’s speech on 70th anniversary

National

I
INP
October 8, 2019

BEIJING: Pakistan and other countries of the World have commended the speech of Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered here on 70th anniversary, as well as the spectacular military parade held on the occasion.

It was marvelous speech by the President as it sent a message peace and well-being all over the world, said Pakistan ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi. President Xi's speech was the story of the continuous struggle and subsequent achievements of the Chinese nation and a source of inspiration for the whole world. The sagacity and wisdom of the Chinese leadership is evident in today's speech by President Xi Jinping," the ambassador added.

"The military parade was a sign of a patriotic and proud nation which celebrates its milestones with so much excellence, pride and vigor. I have no doubt that the Chinese leadership, with the support of the Chinese people, will continue to steer the country toward the fulfillment of the Chinese Dream.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, we convey our most heartfelt felicitations to the Chinese people and the Chinese government on this memorable occasion," Naghmana Hashmi added.

